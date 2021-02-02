UrduPoint.com
Hajj Pilgrims; Religious Ministry To Consult NCOC For Coronavirus Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 09:31 PM

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would consult NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre) for devising mechanism for the administration of the coronavirus vaccine to intending pilgrims of government hajj scheme, Joint Secretary Hajj Shahid Ahmed Sindhu said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would consult NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre) for devising mechanism for the administration of the coronavirus vaccine to intending pilgrims of government hajj scheme, Joint Secretary Hajj Shahid Ahmed Sindhu said on Tuesday.

Speaking in a consultative meeting held to discuss hajj arrangements, he said no compromise would be made on health and safety of intending pilgrims.

Tender for procuring vaccine to save Hajj pilgrims from various diseases would be issued soon, he said.

The meeting discussed availability of medicines and vaccines related to health and safety of Hajj pilgrims,provision of immunizations against meningitis and seasonal flu to pilgrims.

Representatives from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, National Institutes of Health, Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan, (DRAP), Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) and Polyclinic were attended the meeting.

