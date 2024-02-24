Open Menu

Hajj Pilgrims To Be Provided With Best Facilities: Aneeq Ahmed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Saturday said that his ministry would provide best facilities including accommodcation, transportation and food to the Hajj pilgrims.

Addressing the intending Hajj pilgirims during 'Hujjaj Training 2024' at the Directorate of Hajj here, he said that the pilgrims would be provided with three times best food, new transportation and best accommodation in Saudi Arabia during Hajj.

He said that a Hajj application (app) had been launched to facilitate the pilgrims. He said that Whatsapp did not work in Saudi Arabia and keeping that in mind the Hujjaj would be given a SIM free-of-cost having 180 minutes to contact their loved ones.

Aneeq said that female Hajj pilgrims would be gifted an Abbaya with a small flag of Pakistan on its back. He said that first time in the history of the country Hajj package had been decreased by Rs 0.1 million from Rs1.175 million to Rs1.075 million.

He further said that Rs30,000 to Rs35,000 would be transferred to the accounts of Hujjaj.

The Caretaker Minister urged the Hajj pilgrims to pray for the country during performing Hajj. He said that the country was passing through inflation and other challenges.

He said that disappointment was being spread among the students under planning. Aneeq said that his ministry had worked hard from dawn to dusk and would continue working to facilitate the people.

