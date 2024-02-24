Hajj Pilgrims To Be Provided With Best Facilities: Aneeq Ahmed
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Saturday said that his ministry would provide best facilities including accommodcation, transportation and food to the Hajj pilgrims.
Addressing the intending Hajj pilgirims during 'Hujjaj Training 2024' at the Directorate of Hajj here, he said that the pilgrims would be provided with three times best food, new transportation and best accommodation in Saudi Arabia during Hajj.
He said that a Hajj application (app) had been launched to facilitate the pilgrims. He said that Whatsapp did not work in Saudi Arabia and keeping that in mind the Hujjaj would be given a SIM free-of-cost having 180 minutes to contact their loved ones.
Aneeq said that female Hajj pilgrims would be gifted an Abbaya with a small flag of Pakistan on its back. He said that first time in the history of the country Hajj package had been decreased by Rs 0.1 million from Rs1.175 million to Rs1.075 million.
He further said that Rs30,000 to Rs35,000 would be transferred to the accounts of Hujjaj.
The Caretaker Minister urged the Hajj pilgrims to pray for the country during performing Hajj. He said that the country was passing through inflation and other challenges.
He said that disappointment was being spread among the students under planning. Aneeq said that his ministry had worked hard from dawn to dusk and would continue working to facilitate the people.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asad Manzoor elected LHCBA president9 minutes ago
-
2 die, others injured in Layyan rivals clash9 minutes ago
-
Minor housemaid killed, accused arrested9 minutes ago
-
Projecting Mughal era Sethi House through digital media imperative to bolster tourism9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews finishing work at SIMS Diagnostic & Collection Center9 minutes ago
-
Man held with liquor9 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates upgraded Safari zoo9 minutes ago
-
CM admires PSCA for launching Safe City projects in other cities9 minutes ago
-
PR DS Lahore conducts comprehensive inspection of Lahore-Shorkot section9 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclists killed as passenger van collides in Haripur9 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates CBD Route 47, resolving Lahore's traffic issues9 minutes ago
-
544 arrested during anti-kite flying drive19 minutes ago