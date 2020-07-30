UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hajj Pilgrims To Perform Waqoof-e-Arafat Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:12 PM

Hajj pilgrims to perform Waqoof-e-Arafat today

The pilgrims will listen to Hajj sermon delivered from Masjid-e-Nimra while  Hujjaj will offer Zohar and Asr prayers together and stay at Arafat spending the whole day in supplication praying for welfare of Ummah.

MECCA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2020) The pilgrims are in Maidan-e-Arafat to perform the Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj Waqoof-e-Arafat.

They will listen to Hajj sermon delivered from Masjid-e-Nimra.

The Hujjaj will offer Zohar and Asr prayers together and stay at Arafat spending the whole day in supplication praying for welfare of Ummah.

After sunset, they will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer Maghrib and Isha prayers together and spend the night under open sky.

They will also collect pebbles from Muzdalifah to throw at Satin the next morning.

After offering Fajr prayer at Muzdalfa, they will leave for Mina for remaining Hajj rituals.

Rather than standing and praying shoulder-to-shoulder in a sea of people, Hajj pilgrims this year are social distancing, standing apart and moving in small groups of 20 to limit the potential transmission of the coronavirus.

As few as 1,000 people already residing in Saudi Arabia were selected to take part in the Haj this year. The annual ritual to change Ghilaf-e-Kaaba was held at Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia.

The fourteen meter tall garment has been prepared from pure silk fibre, embellished by gold and silver-plated thread and motifs illustrating verses from the Holy Qur'an.

The covering cloth of the Kaaba, known as Kiswa, is changed on 9th Zilhaj every year on the day of Arafat.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Arabia Gold Prayer Mosque From Silkbank Limited Kaaba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s elite sportspersons get behind the me ..

42 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Welcomes Mechanism for Accel ..

42 minutes ago

SEPMA 2020 Digital Musical Summit takes place with ..

1 hour ago

Zalmi Superstars Surprise to Young Cricketers / So ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.