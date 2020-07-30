Hajj pilgrims to perform Waqoof-e-Arafat today

(@fidahassanain)

The pilgrims will listen to Hajj sermon delivered from Masjid-e-Nimra while Hujjaj will offer Zohar and Asr prayers together and stay at Arafat spending the whole day in supplication praying for welfare of Ummah.

MECCA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2020) The pilgrims are in Maidan-e-Arafat to perform the Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj Waqoof-e-Arafat.

They will listen to Hajj sermon delivered from Masjid-e-Nimra.

The Hujjaj will offer Zohar and Asr prayers together and stay at Arafat spending the whole day in supplication praying for welfare of Ummah.

After sunset, they will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer Maghrib and Isha prayers together and spend the night under open sky.

They will also collect pebbles from Muzdalifah to throw at Satin the next morning.

After offering Fajr prayer at Muzdalfa, they will leave for Mina for remaining Hajj rituals.

Rather than standing and praying shoulder-to-shoulder in a sea of people, Hajj pilgrims this year are social distancing, standing apart and moving in small groups of 20 to limit the potential transmission of the coronavirus.

As few as 1,000 people already residing in Saudi Arabia were selected to take part in the Haj this year. The annual ritual to change Ghilaf-e-Kaaba was held at Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia.

The fourteen meter tall garment has been prepared from pure silk fibre, embellished by gold and silver-plated thread and motifs illustrating verses from the Holy Qur'an.

The covering cloth of the Kaaba, known as Kiswa, is changed on 9th Zilhaj every year on the day of Arafat.