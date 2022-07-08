Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Hujjaj will listen the Hajj Sermon at Masjid-e-Nimrah while staying in Arafat on Friday.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2022) One million Hajj pilgrims reciting Labbaik Allahumma Labaik are moving towards Arafat from Mina Tent Village on Friday to perform Waqoof-i-Arafat, Rukne-Azam of the Hajj which marks climax of the Hajj.

Dr Al Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al Issa will deliver the sermon.

Radio Pakistan will broadcast Khutba-e-Hajj live from Masjid-e-Nimrah Arafat at 1305 hours on Friday.

The pilgrims are performing Hajj for the first time after a hiatus of two years following the travel restrictions caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.