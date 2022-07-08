UrduPoint.com

Hajj Pilgrims To Perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2022 | 11:35 AM

Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

The Hujjaj will listen the Hajj Sermon at Masjid-e-Nimrah while staying in Arafat on Friday.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2022) One million Hajj pilgrims reciting Labbaik Allahumma Labaik are moving towards Arafat from Mina Tent Village on Friday to perform Waqoof-i-Arafat, Rukne-Azam of the Hajj which marks climax of the Hajj.

The Hujjaj will listen the Hajj Sermon at Masjid-e-Nimrah while staying in Arafat on Friday.

Dr Al Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al Issa will deliver the sermon.

Radio Pakistan will broadcast Khutba-e-Hajj live from Masjid-e-Nimrah Arafat at 1305 hours on Friday.

The pilgrims are performing Hajj for the first time after a hiatus of two years following the travel restrictions caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: pros ..

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: prosecutor

11 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

11 hours ago
 Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battl ..

Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battlefield, 'let them try'

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of ..

Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of rains, floods

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.