Hajj pilgrims urged to visit vaccine centers for second jab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :People who have received their Hajj permits for this year's pilgrimage should visit their nearest vaccine center to receive their second jab within 48 hours of the permit being issued, the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said on Tuesday.

Just 60,000 people will be allowed to perform Hajj as registration for it was only open to citizens and residents of the Kingdom.

The ministry's portal received more than 550,000 applications before registration closed last Wednesday.

Pilgrims should either be fully vaccinated, have had one dose at least 14 days before Hajj, or be vaccinated after recovering from a coronavirus infection. The ministry urged people with permits to get vaccinated, assuring them that no appointment was needed, Arab news reported .

More than 17.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia so far, with a Ministry of Health spokesman saying that nobody had died from COVID-19 after completing the vaccination course.