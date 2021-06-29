UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hajj Pilgrims Urged To Visit Vaccine Centers For Second Jab

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Hajj pilgrims urged to visit vaccine centers for second jab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :People who have received their Hajj permits for this year's pilgrimage should visit their nearest vaccine center to receive their second jab within 48 hours of the permit being issued, the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said on Tuesday.

Just 60,000 people will be allowed to perform Hajj as registration for it was only open to citizens and residents of the Kingdom.

The ministry's portal received more than 550,000 applications before registration closed last Wednesday.

Pilgrims should either be fully vaccinated, have had one dose at least 14 days before Hajj, or be vaccinated after recovering from a coronavirus infection. The ministry urged people with permits to get vaccinated, assuring them that no appointment was needed, Arab news reported .

More than 17.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia so far, with a Ministry of Health spokesman saying that nobody had died from COVID-19 after completing the vaccination course.

Related Topics

Hajj Visit Died Saudi Arabia From Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

27 minutes ago

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.