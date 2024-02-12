Open Menu

Hajj Pilgrims Would Be Provided Exemplary Facilities This Year : Aneeq Ahmed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 02:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious affairs and interfaith harmony Aneeq Ahmed has said that this year Haj expense had been reduced from 1175000 Rs. to 1075000 Rs. to facilitate the intending Haj pilgrims.

He expressed these views while addressing the First Hajj training programme organized by the Directorate of Haj Karachi here on Monday.

Federal Minister said that this Haj was taking place in our interim setup so we will try to ensure provision of best facilities to Hajj pilgrims which were not provided in the past.

He said that year aspirant pilgrims who were embarking for performing Hajj were fortunate and guests of Almighty Allah.

He said that the Ministry of Religious affairs and interfaith harmony every year organize such Hajj training programmes in major cities like Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and this programme arranged in Hyderabad would also be helpful to educate Hajj pilgrims.

He said that during Hajj women pilgrims hailing from various Muslim countries like Indonesia and Malaysia used to wear Abaya representing their country which was a good gesture, however we also desire to provide Abaya to Pakistani women Hajj pilgrims free of cost mentioning the name of our country on its back to representing the civilized religious norms as Pakistani women are ambassadors of their country.

Minister said that with the start of mobile app all facilities would be provided to pilgrims during performing all Hajj rituals which would be exemplary in the history of Pakistan.

Every pilgrim would be provided a 30 kg suitcase to carry out their precious luggage and neither luggage nor any Hajj pilgrims would disappear during travelling.

The Minister said that on the arrival at Holy Land a free International sim will be provided to Hajj pilgrims with 180 free International minutes so that pilgrims could communicate with their family members every time.

