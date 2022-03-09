Hajj Policy 2022 to be unveiled after agreement with Saudi govt: Official

The Hajj Policy 2022 would be unveiled after singing an agreement with Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Hajj Policy 2022 would be unveiled after singing an agreement with Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

It was good news for all Muslims that the Saudi government had opened Hajj for foreign pilgrims across the world after two-year hiatus, an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said during an exclusive talk with APP on Wednesday.

He said the Hajj policy would be designed as per revised pilgrims' quota expected to be announced soon by the Saudi government.

He said the ministry was taking all anticipatory measures for smooth operation of Hajj 2022.

He said the ministry had floated tenders for the procurement of 40,000 doses each of Meningococcal (Meningitis ACYW-135) and Quadrivalent / Tetravalent Seasonal Influenza vaccines.

It had also invited expression of interest from the scheduled banks to collect applications of the intending pilgrims for Hajj-2022, the official said adding similarly, talks were underway with private airlines for the transportation of the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia and back.

He said the ministry was doing so for smooth sailing if the Hajj Policy 2022 was announced any time because it had to follow the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules that took a due course of time for making all the following arrangements.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had issued a public alert urging the intending pilgrims not to submit their hard-earned money to any private Hajj tour operator until the Hajj Policy 2022 was officially announced.

After taking notice of public complaints, it said some private tour operators were garnering money from intending pilgrims but it had not authorized any individuals, banks, Hajj group organizers or agents to receive Hajj applications and collect money on behalf of the ministry.

The ministry urged the masses to be careful of fraudsters, who were deceiving them in the name of Hajj. However, it cautioned strict action against those allegedly involved in this illegal practice.

Saudi authorities, in 2020, restricted the annual spiritual activities as part of stringent measures to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19.