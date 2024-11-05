Hajj Policy 2024 Approved By Federal Cabinet
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2024 | 03:42 PM
Government-approved Hajj package will be set between Rs1,065,000 and Rs1,075,000
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) The Federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has approved the Hajj Policy 2024.
In the meeting, the cabinet reviewed not only the Hajj Policy 2024 but also current legislation and the ongoing economic and political situation.
The government-approved Hajj package will be set between Rs1,065,000 and Rs1,075,000.
According to the quota, 179,210 pilgrims from Pakistan will have the opportunity to perform Hajj.
The Hajj policy was also discussed in a federal cabinet meeting held yesterday.
