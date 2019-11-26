UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hajj Policy Announcement Likely By Mid December

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:08 PM

Hajj policy announcement likely by mid December

The three years Policy for Government Hajj Scheme 2020 would be announced by mid December following the approval of the federal cabinet, said official source in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):The three years Policy for Government Hajj Scheme 2020 would be announced by mid December following the approval of the federal cabinet, said official source in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

According to the source, Hajj applications would be received from January 2020. The package of Government Hajj Scheme will not increase. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for Hajj arrangements would be signed with Saudi Arabia on December 4.

He said over 200,000 Pakistanis would perform Hajj 2020. The applicants finalised for performing Hajj during first, second and third year would be selected through balloting, which would be conducted by January end or early February 2020. The successful applicants of second and third year would not require to deposit the entire amount of Hajj package.

Only token amount should be deposited, which will be from Rs100,000 to Rs150,000. Thrice or more failure Hajj applicants and aspirants of over 75 years age would be selected automatically for performing Hajj 2020 under government scheme.

Quota letters to Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) would be issued a bit earlier as comparing to previous years. The pilgrims would be issued E-visa facility.

The Hajj quota would be distributed among private and government scheme 40: 60 ratio respectively. The demand of Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) for increasing HGOs quota at 50:50 ratio would be presented before cabinet for approval.

He said allotment of equal Hajj quota to various HGOs was not being considered right now.The Hajj rituals training would be introduced on 3D system. Maximum hujjaj would be adjusted in Markazia. Transport system for government Hajj scheme would be improved. 50 percent hujjaj would travel from Mono train. Road to Makkah programme would be extended to Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, however final decision in this regard will be taken by the government of Saudi Arabia.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Hajj Road Makkah Saudi Arabia January February December 2020 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council organises governance workshop ..

11 minutes ago

LG to invest 20 bln won in SoftBank Venture's AI f ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea's Hyundai Motor to build vehicle manufact ..

2 minutes ago

Reem Al Hashemy: Dubai Expo 2020 is a UAE Expo

56 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler pardons prisoners on 48th National Day

56 minutes ago

Pakistan's ease of doing business ranking to furth ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.