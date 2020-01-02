UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hajj Policy Likely To Be Announced During January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:11 PM

Hajj policy likely to be announced during January

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has almost finalised the draft Hajj Policy 2020 and likely to announce it during the current month, a ministry official said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has almost finalised the draft Hajj Policy 2020 and likely to announce it during the current month, a ministry official said on Thursday.

The official told APP that the overall Hajj expenditures were likely to increase from Rs 63,000 to Rs 70,000 due to increase in taxes, accommodation, transport, train fare, food and other expenses to be incurred during the stay of pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Tentative Hajj package for the next year would be Rs 489,575 against Rs 436,975 for the year 2019, he said.

The official said applications for performing Hajj under the Government Hajj Scheme would be invited from the general public in the third week of January, 2020.

The Road to Makkah Project, which was introduced by Saudi Arabia at Islamabad Airport last year, was likely to be extended to other airports of the country also , he added.

Pakistani pilgrims will be given E-visas. The ministry has imposed strict conditions on scheduled banks, receiving Hajj applications of Government Hajj Scheme during Hajj 2020.

Related Topics

Islamabad Hajj Road Makkah Saudi Arabia January 2019 2020 From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

2 minutes ago

Govt working to bring political, economic stabilit ..

2 minutes ago

Man shot dead, one injured in Sibi firing

2 minutes ago

Cyprus, Greece, Israel Sign Agreement to Build Eas ..

5 minutes ago

Renowned poet Prof. Dr Tahir Taunsvi laid to rest

5 minutes ago

Karachi Water & Sewerage Board restores "Rural Are ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.