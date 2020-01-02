Hajj policy likely to be announced during January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has almost finalised the draft Hajj Policy 2020 and likely to announce it during the current month, a ministry official said on Thursday.

The official told APP that the overall Hajj expenditures were likely to increase from Rs 63,000 to Rs 70,000 due to increase in taxes, accommodation, transport, train fare, food and other expenses to be incurred during the stay of pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Tentative Hajj package for the next year would be Rs 489,575 against Rs 436,975 for the year 2019, he said.

The official said applications for performing Hajj under the Government Hajj Scheme would be invited from the general public in the third week of January, 2020.

The Road to Makkah Project, which was introduced by Saudi Arabia at Islamabad Airport last year, was likely to be extended to other airports of the country also , he added.

Pakistani pilgrims will be given E-visas. The ministry has imposed strict conditions on scheduled banks, receiving Hajj applications of Government Hajj Scheme during Hajj 2020.