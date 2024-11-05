Hajj Quota Fixed At 179,210 For Next Year As Federal Cabinet Approves Policy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Federal cabinet on Tuesday gave the green light to the Hajj Policy 2025, paving the way for 179,210 Pakistani nationals to perform Hajj next year.
As per the Policy, the Hajj quota will be split evenly between government and private schemes and those under 12 years of age will not be allowed to travel for Hajj, according to a PM Office press release.
The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was told that selection under the government scheme will be made through a computerised balloting.
As per policy, 1,000 seats would be allocated for hardship cases and 300 for laborers and low-income employees registered under the Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution or Workers Welfare Fund.
Under the policy, Road to Makkah facility would be available at Islamabad and Karachi international airports.
The Hajj Group Organisers would sign a Service Provider Agreement with the Ministry of Religious Affairs, which would be strictly monitored.
It was told that a new portfolio of Nazim (administrator) had been introduced to facilitate the pilgrims. One Nazim will be appointed for each 100 pilgrims, who would be selected from among the welfare staff.
Under the policy, the compensation for the heirs of the deceased has been increased from Rs1 million to Rs 2 million while the injured ones would be given Rs1 million.
The cabinet members were told that a special Hajj Management App has been developed to facilitate the pilgrims and arrangements have been made for their training.
The federal cabinet called for preference to the intended pilgrims who could not succeed during the last year's balloting. The meeting also stressed the need for taking all-out measures for the facilitation of the pilgrims.
The cabinet approved the appointment of Saeed Iqbal, Moazzam Ahmed, Madiha Khalid, Usman Haider and Muhammad Sajjad Farouqui in the board of Public Private Partnership Authority as private members.
On the finance ministry's recommendation, the cabinet gave post facto approval to the agreement on transfer of Foreign Commercial Financing Facility from London Interbank Offered Rate to Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
The meeting approved the Jammu and Kashmir Estate Property Budget for fiscal year 2024-25, besides endorsing an agreement between Directorate General of Ports and Shippings Karachi and Bahria Classification Society on the certification of the classification of ships.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NIM delegation visits regional police office Multan2 minutes ago
-
Patwari held for bribe2 minutes ago
-
ICCI delegation visits NUML to strengthen academia-industry linkages2 minutes ago
-
Primary Health Center inspected2 minutes ago
-
ENU awards Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary with Honorary Professor Title2 minutes ago
-
IPESC approves standardized academic calendar to streamline Pak student admissions2 minutes ago
-
CM Murad launches modern Counter-Terrorism Fusion Centre2 minutes ago
-
SCCI president attends launch of new sample prototype for dental industry2 minutes ago
-
KSrelief concludes 50,000 Shelter NFIs, Winter Kit project across Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet committee visits judicial academy to discuss new campus development2 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health inaugurates 2nd batch of Nurses’ Capacity Building Project2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's industrial Expo on 9th Nov in Lahore12 minutes ago