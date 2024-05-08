Hajj Season Begins: Karachi Airport Set For Inaugural Flight
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 08, 2024 | 12:47 PM
Scheduled for 1:45 am, this initial flight will be followed by another departure of 150 pilgrims bound for Medina at 2 am.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2024) The inaugural Hajj flight is set to depart from Karachi airport, transporting 180 pilgrims, as confirmed by officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Wednesday.
Over the course of a month, 259 flights operated by various airlines will transport more than 68,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia under the government’s regular Hajj scheme.
Between May 24 and June 9, the majority of these flights will arrive in Jeddah, with the post-Hajj flight operation back to Pakistan commencing on June 20.
The first day will witness 11 flights departing from Pakistan to Medina, carrying a total of 2,160 intending pilgrims.
From Islamabad, three flights will transport 680 pilgrims, while two flights from Karachi and three from Lahore will accommodate 330 and 670 pilgrims, respectively. The initial Hajj flights from Quetta and Sukkur are slated for May 11 and 27, respectively.
Regarding pre-Hajj preparations, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalized arrangements, including the mandatory vaccination of pilgrims, which took place on April 30, as stipulated for all travelers 10 days before their scheduled Hajj flights.
Besides it, carrying smartphones has been made compulsory for pilgrims to facilitate access to helpful apps during their Hajj journey.
