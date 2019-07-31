UrduPoint.com
Hajj Security Forces Announce Readiness To Provide Safety

Wed 31st July 2019

Hajj security forces announce readiness to provide safety

Hajj security forces have affirmed that pilgrims' safety and security is a red line, stressing that they won't let anything disrupt them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Hajj security forces have affirmed that pilgrims' safety and security is a red line, stressing that they won't let anything disrupt them.

The forces also said they would implement a general plan to manage crowds in the holy Mosque and holy sites.

"There are many plans to create suitable conditions, manage traffic and vehicles using aerial technology and follow up to ensure the success of the plans' stages," said Commander of Hajj security forces Khalid bin Qarar al-Harbi.

"There are more than 5,000 high-quality cameras covering pilgrims' locations in Makkah and holy sites in order to convey the most accurate details and guarantee pilgrims' safety and comfort," Harbi explained.

Harbi also said the holy sites are cordoned off and a sufficient number of security men, mechanisms, and techniques have been deployed in the area, Al-Awsat newspaper reported.

He pointed to the "technical team assigned in the holy city to follow up social media websites and monitor companies in order for Muslims to perform their pilgrimage easily.

" Commander of Grand Mosque Security Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammed al-Ahmadi, deputy commander of Hajj security forces, expected five million people to attend the Mosque on daily basis during the five prayers over Hajj period.

Ahmadi noted, however, that the capacity of the Grand Mosque reaches up to one million people along with the third expansion and the yards, explaining that the plan includes distributing masses throughout the Holy Mosque to ensure the smooth flow of movement and the easy entry and exit of pilgrims and worshipers.

He pointed out that the plan is based on three main aspects: the organizational, security and humanitarian aspects.

It is implemented by security men who have received several training courses and are specialized in how to manage crowds and organize the expected masses during Hajj period.

Ahmadi stressed that everyone is ready to carry out the assigned tasks with precision, dedication, and sincerity so that pilgrims carry out their rituals easily and comfortably.

