Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Muslim Ummah

ARAFAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2023) The Imam at Masjid-e-Nimra in Maidan-e-Arafat, Sheikh Dr. Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed has called for forging unity among Muslim Ummah and following the Islamic injunctions for success not only in this world, but in the world hereafter.

Delivering the Hajj sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra in Maidan-e-Arafat today, he said success lies in fear of Allah Almighty and following his orders. He said respecting and valuing humanity is compulsory for all the Msulims.

He advised Muslims to refrain from conflict and follow the path of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool-Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Sallallah-u-Alaihi Wasallam.

The Imam said that Muslims should exhibit best of the manners as only those who will have good manners will be close to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on the Day of Judgment.

He said all the Muslims are like part of one body when any part of the body is hurt, the pain is felt in the whole body. He urged the Muslims to exhibit unity and behave politely and avoid conflicts.

He further said that that terrorism doesn't belong to any religion or nation. He also asked pilgrims to avoid politics while performing the Hajj rituals.

Sheikh Dr. Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed said that scholars are the inheritors of the Prophets and that they should speak truth and be a good example to the people.

The Hujjaj offered Zuhr and Asr prayers together. They will stay at Arafat spending the whole day in supplication praying for welfare of Ummah.

The pilgrims will spend time in Arafat with prayers for acceptance of their pilgrimage and recitation of Qur'anic verses until sunset.

After sunset, they will head to Muzdalifah, where they will stay until midnight and engage in prayers after performing combined Maghrib and Isha prayers.

They will also collect pebbles from Muzdalifah to throw at Satin the next morning. After offering Fajr prayer at Muzdalfa tomorrow, they will leave for Mina for performing remaining Hajj rituals.