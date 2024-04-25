Open Menu

Hajj Training For Intending Pilgrims Held

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Hajj training for intending pilgrims held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A training session for 2,260 intending pilgrims from the two districts was held at Iqbal auditorium, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, here on Thursday.

As many as 1,100 intending pilgrims belonged to city Faisalabad while 1,060 pilgrims from tehsil Saddar, Chak Jhumra, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Jaranwala, district Chiniot, tehsil Lalian and Bhowana.

The training was arranged under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

An officer from the ministry, Rana Muhammad Mujahid, discussed administrative matters in reference with performance of Hajj, while Mufti Muhammad Ahmad briefed the participants about the purpose of the training session, procedure of performing Hajj.

Rana Mujahid said the Ministry of Religious Affairs had declared Hajj training mandatory for every pilgrim.

At the end of the meeting, a special programme was organised for women Hajj pilgrims in which master trainers provided training to women.

