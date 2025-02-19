Open Menu

Hajj Training Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A training session for Hajj pilgrims on Wednesday was organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs at Jasmine Marquee at Wazirabad road,in which 2,500 Hajj pilgrims from the district were provided information about Hajj rituals,use of Hajj app,grievance redressal and administrative matters.

According to a spokesperson,the first one-day training session for Hajj pilgrims will be held in 147 tehsils across the country from January 18 to February 27 2025,while after Ramadan,there will be another training session for Hajj pilgrims,in which information about the Hajj camp,vaccines and procedures will also be provided.

He said that next training session would be held in Narowal on February 20(Thursday).

