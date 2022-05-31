UrduPoint.com

Hajj Training Programme Continues

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 02:54 PM

Hajj training programme continues

A five-day training workshop continued for intending Hajj pilgrims by the Ministry of Religious Affairs at Alhamra Arts Council here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :A five-day training workshop continued for intending Hajj pilgrims by the Ministry of Religious Affairs at Alhamra Arts Council here on Tuesday.

Assistant Director Hajj Arif Zahoor chaired the session while Master Trainers Tariq Mehmood, YounisMughal, Allama Imran Bashir, Qari Abdul Wahid Qureshi and others briefed more than 700 intendingpilgrims on the fourth day of training.

Related Topics

Hajj

Recent Stories

No shortage of flour, ghee, sugar at USC outlets

No shortage of flour, ghee, sugar at USC outlets

34 seconds ago
 NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs3.99 per Unit am ..

NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs3.99 per Unit amid hours long load-shedding

8 minutes ago
 PM Turkey visit significant to cement bilateral ti ..

PM Turkey visit significant to cement bilateral ties: SAARC President

36 seconds ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension for Hayatabad

PESCO notifies power suspension for Hayatabad

38 seconds ago
 Macroeconomic stability is govt's top priority: Mi ..

Macroeconomic stability is govt's top priority: Miftah

22 minutes ago
 Over 54% surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade in 10 m ..

Over 54% surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade in 10 months: SBP

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.