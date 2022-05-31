Hajj training programme continues

A five-day training workshop continued for intending Hajj pilgrims by the Ministry of Religious Affairs at Alhamra Arts Council here on Tuesday

Assistant Director Hajj Arif Zahoor chaired the session while Master Trainers Tariq Mehmood, YounisMughal, Allama Imran Bashir, Qari Abdul Wahid Qureshi and others briefed more than 700 intendingpilgrims on the fourth day of training.