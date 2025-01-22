Hajj training programme: First phase to take place in multiple locations this week

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday announced that the first phase of the Hajj training programme for pilgrims will commence this week across several cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday announced that the first phase of the Hajj training programme for pilgrims will commence this week across several cities.

According to the official spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, training sessions are scheduled to take place in multiple locations starting Thursday, January 23, 2025.

He said training programmes will be held in Bannu, Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The following day, Friday, January 24, training will be conducted in Charsadda, Lakki Marwat, and Islamabad, he added.

He said the programme will continue on Saturday, January 25, with sessions in Islamabad, Lahore, Tank, and Umerkot, Sindh.

Umar Butt advised the pilgrims to attend the training camps according to the schedule provided by the Ministry. For those residing in other cities, he said they can attend sessions at the nearest available locations.

He said overseas Pakistanis are required to attend the training at the relevant Hajj camps upon their arrival in Pakistan.

The spokesperson further clarified that new applicants, who have paid the fee, will be allowed to participate in the training programmes upon presenting their bank receipts.

A total of 85,560 pilgrims will receive training at the Tehsil level across the country, he maintained.