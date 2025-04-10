Hajj Training Programme Held At IUB
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Directorate of Hajj Multan organised a training programme for Hajj 2025 pilgrims at Khawaja Ghulam Farid Auditorium, Baghdad-ul-Jadeed campus, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
Hajj pilgrims from all three districts of Bahawalpur and Lodhran district participated in the training programme.
Director Hajj Multan Nazim Rehan Abbas Khokhar thanked Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran and the administration for providing the university auditorium and other facilities for the training of Hajj pilgrims at the university.
