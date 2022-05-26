Hajj training programme to be held on May 31

(@FahadShabbir)

Hajj training programme aimed to spread awareness about performing Haj would be held on May 31

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Hajj training programme aimed to spread awareness about performing Haj would be held on May 31.

The Deputy Director,Directorate of Hajj, Ministry of Religious affairs Noor Alam Soomro in a statement on Thursday announced that the Hajj training programme 2022 would be held in Nizamuddin Memon community hall Khalifa Muhalla Naushehroferoze at 9.00 am.