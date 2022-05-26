UrduPoint.com

Hajj Training Programme To Be Held On May 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Hajj training programme to be held on May 31

Hajj training programme aimed to spread awareness about performing Haj would be held on May 31

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Hajj training programme aimed to spread awareness about performing Haj would be held on May 31.

The Deputy Director,Directorate of Hajj, Ministry of Religious affairs Noor Alam Soomro in a statement on Thursday announced that the Hajj training programme 2022 would be held in Nizamuddin Memon community hall Khalifa Muhalla Naushehroferoze at 9.00 am.

Related Topics

Hajj May

Recent Stories

RWMC disposes of 20,000 tonnes of waste under Saaf ..

RWMC disposes of 20,000 tonnes of waste under Saaf Punjab campaign

1 minute ago
 Russia Weighing Shift to Crypto Transactions as Sa ..

Russia Weighing Shift to Crypto Transactions as Sanctions Hurt Exports

1 minute ago
 Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware for $61 bn

Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware for $61 bn

1 minute ago
 MEPCO saves over Rs 1.34b in line with T&D line lo ..

MEPCO saves over Rs 1.34b in line with T&D line losses

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Plan to Produce 140Mln Tons of LNG Yearly ..

Russia's Plan to Produce 140Mln Tons of LNG Yearly By 2035 Unchanged - Official

3 minutes ago
 US Will 'Absolutely' Not Invite Maduro's Governmen ..

US Will 'Absolutely' Not Invite Maduro's Government to Summit of Americas - Offi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.