Hajj Training Schedule Issued

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Hajj training schedule issued

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Umar Farooq said on Tuesday that on the direction of Ministry of Religious Affairs, the schedule of Hajj training programme for intending pilgrims has been issued.

He said the Hajj training would be held at Jinnah Hall, Company Bagh on May 8 and 9; at Idrees Palace Market near Bhera Interchange on May 10; at Municipal Committee Hall Sahiwal on May 11 and at Municipal CommitteeHall, Shahpur on May 12.

Duties had been assigned to the departments concerned in this regard, he added.

