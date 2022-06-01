Hajj training sessions for intending pilgrims continue: Aftab Durrani

Additional Secretary (Incharge), Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani Wednesday said information technology-based training sessions for the successful Hajj applicants continued at Haji camps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Secretary (Incharge), Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani Wednesday said information technology-based training sessions for the successful Hajj applicants continued at Haji camps.

As the inaugural Hajj flight would depart from Islamabad on June 6, the government was making all-out efforts to provide complete Hajj-related training and facilities to the intending pilgrims, he said while talking to ptv.

Social media platforms were also be used to guide and train the intending pilgrims, he added.

Aftab Durrani said more Haji camps were also being established, besides provision of mobile biometric verification facility for the intending pilgrims in the far flung areas of the country.

The residences for the pilgrims had been hired at lower prices in Makkah and Madina, he said, adding biometric verification, vaccination and passport scanning of the intending pilgrims were free of charges at Etimad centers.

The Saudi government, he added, had declared biometric verification essential for all the intending Hujjaj and the ministry was trying to make it easier for them. It was sending Whatsapp presentations and texts, and calling the pilgrims to aware them of the process.

As per the Saudi government's guidelines, all the pilgrims would have to carry a smart/android mobile phone with them, he added.