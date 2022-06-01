UrduPoint.com

Hajj Training Sessions For Intending Pilgrims Continue: Aftab Durrani

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Hajj training sessions for intending pilgrims continue: Aftab Durrani

Additional Secretary (Incharge), Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani Wednesday said information technology-based training sessions for the successful Hajj applicants continued at Haji camps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Secretary (Incharge), Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani Wednesday said information technology-based training sessions for the successful Hajj applicants continued at Haji camps.

As the inaugural Hajj flight would depart from Islamabad on June 6, the government was making all-out efforts to provide complete Hajj-related training and facilities to the intending pilgrims, he said while talking to ptv.

Social media platforms were also be used to guide and train the intending pilgrims, he added.

Aftab Durrani said more Haji camps were also being established, besides provision of mobile biometric verification facility for the intending pilgrims in the far flung areas of the country.

The residences for the pilgrims had been hired at lower prices in Makkah and Madina, he said, adding biometric verification, vaccination and passport scanning of the intending pilgrims were free of charges at Etimad centers.

The Saudi government, he added, had declared biometric verification essential for all the intending Hujjaj and the ministry was trying to make it easier for them. It was sending Whatsapp presentations and texts, and calling the pilgrims to aware them of the process.

As per the Saudi government's guidelines, all the pilgrims would have to carry a smart/android mobile phone with them, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Hajj Mobile Saudi Guide Makkah June Media All From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Kiev, Warsaw Agree to Establish Joint Arms Produci ..

Kiev, Warsaw Agree to Establish Joint Arms Producing Venture - Ukrainian Prime M ..

17 seconds ago
 'Skilled manpower imperative to pave way for fourt ..

'Skilled manpower imperative to pave way for fourth industrial revolution'

19 seconds ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sem ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes seminar to mark World Milk Day

20 seconds ago
 Short movie contest winner pledges to showcase une ..

Short movie contest winner pledges to showcase unexplored domestic travel landsc ..

22 seconds ago
 US Indicts 2 Foreign Nations Indicted for Conspira ..

US Indicts 2 Foreign Nations Indicted for Conspiracy to Transport Fentanyl - Jus ..

5 minutes ago
 lUNDP Pakistan appoints Fawad Khan as its National ..

LUNDP Pakistan appoints Fawad Khan as its National Goodwill Ambassador

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.