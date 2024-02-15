Open Menu

Hajj Training Workshop Concludes

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Hajj training workshop concludes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A two-day 'Manasik-e-Hajj' training session, under the Ministry of Religious affairs, concluded here on Thursday, aimed at giving training to pilgrims for performing Hajj properly and according to the Sharia rules.

The training was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Religious Affairs Dr.Shahidur Rehman. As many as 428 male and female pilgrims were part of the training on the first day, where 276 male and female were provided with training on the second and concluding day.

The training session was conducted at a marriage hall at Chungi No. 9 Sargodha.

Related Topics

Hajj Marriage Male Sargodha

