Hajj training workshop held in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs in collaboration with the Hajj Directorate organized a one-day training workshop for Hajj 2025 at the Multan Arts Council on Saturday.

The session was attended by over 700 pilgrims aiming to equip them with essential knowledge and practical guidance for performing Hajj rituals smoothly. During the session, detailed lectures and practical demonstrations were delivered, covering the essential rites of Hajj, including Ihram, Tawaf, and other key rituals. The training aimed to familiarize pilgrims with both religious and logistical aspects of the pilgrimage, ensuring they are well-prepared for the sacred journey.

Hajj Director Rehan Khokhar warned that pilgrims who fail to complete the training will have their Hajj eligibility revoked. It said proper training is essential for ensuring that pilgrims perform their religious obligations correctly and without difficulties. He assured that the government is committed to facilitating pilgrims by providing them with the necessary guidance and resources.The workshop concluded with an interactive session, allowing attendees to ask questions and clarify any concerns regarding the pilgrimage.