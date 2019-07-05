Hajj training workshop to start from Saturday

A two-day Hajj training workshop under auspicious of Jamia Farooqia Shujabad would start here from tomorrow (Saturday)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : A two-day Hajj training workshop under auspicious of Jamia Farooqia Shujabad would start here from tomorrow (Saturday).

Nazim Jamia Farooqia Moulana Zubair Ahmad Farooqi would guide pilgrims on different parts of Hajj on July 6 and 7, Jamia's spokesman Moulana Umair Siddique said in a statement.