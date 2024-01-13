Hajj, Umrah Conference In Jeddah Attracts 100,000 Visitors
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The third edition of the Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition attracted nearly 100,000 visitors from around 100 countries.
Organized by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Programme, one of the initiatives of Vision 2030, the event was held at the Jeddah Superdome, Arab news reported.
During the closing ceremony, Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat highlighted the launch of a platform for training and licensing workers and creating a competitive environment.
Separately, Dr. Awwad bin Sabti Al-Anzi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance, met with a 15th batch of guests hosted by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program for Umrah. The 250 visitors came from 14 Asian countries and were received in Makkah.
Al-Anzi said: “The program confirms the Kingdom’s leading role when it comes to serving islam and Muslims and providing Muslims with the opportunity of performing Umrah and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque to help bring them together.”
Recent Stories
ECP extends time for allotment of electoral symbols by 7:00 pm today
Ayub Park Cricket Ground to host its maiden women's match on Monday
Raid at PTI chief Gohar Khan’s residence conducted for proclaimed offenders: ..
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked in Islamabad
Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational activities for this year's Ha ..
This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..
Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%
Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan
PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Baqar launches NICVD’s Stroke Intervention Programme3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan set to initiate laying of 200,000 km optical fiber cable: Dr. Saif3 minutes ago
-
18th Youth Parliament Pakistan's 2nd session held3 minutes ago
-
ECP extends time for allotment of electoral symbols by 7:00 pm today4 minutes ago
-
Repair, maintenance of roads reviewed13 minutes ago
-
CM inspects development work on new Ravi Bridge project13 minutes ago
-
Raid at PTI chief Gohar Khan’s residence conducted for proclaimed offenders: SC informed32 minutes ago
-
Second phase of training session for polling staff begins43 minutes ago
-
ACS South Punjab inspects up-gradation work of BVH43 minutes ago
-
PPP yet to issue tickets for 21 KP constituencies53 minutes ago
-
LGH takes special measures to treat children affected by harsh weather, pollution1 hour ago
-
QWP opposes elections postponement1 hour ago