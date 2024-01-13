Hajj, Umrah conference in Jeddah attracts 100,000 visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The third edition of the Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition attracted nearly 100,000 visitors from around 100 countries.

Organized by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Programme, one of the initiatives of Vision 2030, the event was held at the Jeddah Superdome, Arab news reported.

During the closing ceremony, Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat highlighted the launch of a platform for training and licensing workers and creating a competitive environment.

Separately, Dr. Awwad bin Sabti Al-Anzi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance, met with a 15th batch of guests hosted by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program for Umrah. The 250 visitors came from 14 Asian countries and were received in Makkah.

Al-Anzi said: “The program confirms the Kingdom’s leading role when it comes to serving islam and Muslims and providing Muslims with the opportunity of performing Umrah and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque to help bring them together.”