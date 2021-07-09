UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hajj Visa Issue; Saudi Govt. Not Allow Outsider To Perform Hajj This Year: Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Hajj Visa Issue; Saudi govt. not allow outsider to perform Hajj this year: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday warned strict action against those trying to mislead the intending pilgrims about issuing hajj visas for performing upcoming hajj this year.

In a video statement, he said the Saudi government has not issued any Majamla visa or granted Hajj quota to Pakistan or its embassy for performing the upcoming hajj. The people spreading baseless rumours that Saudi Arabia had issued Majamla visas to Pakistan, would be dealt with strictly.

He said Hajj was a sacred religious obligation for which good health, having sufficient expenditures of travelling were must for an intending pilgrim. The Saudi government in consultation with the leadership of Islamic world had decided that only 60,000 nationals and residents of Saudi Arabia would perform hajj this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. And no one from outside Saudi Arabia would be allowed to perform the sacred religious ceremony of hajj this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Hajj Saudi Saudi Arabia Middle East Visa From Government

Recent Stories

The region is very complex at the moment, best dip ..

28 minutes ago

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

42 minutes ago

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

42 minutes ago

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and ..

42 minutes ago

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

51 minutes ago

All stranded Pakistanis in Europe, ME to be brough ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.