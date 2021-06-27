UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hakeem Nazeer Ahmed Shaikh Passes Away

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Hakeem Nazeer Ahmed Shaikh passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Renowned writer and Hakeem Nazeer Ahmed Shaikh has died at the age of 76 in Hyderabad.

According to details, Hakeem Nazeer Shaikh was born on 25 January 1945.

His funeral prayer was held in Jamia Masjid citizen colony which was attended by relatives, friends and well wishers of the deceased.

Later his body was transported to Matiari. The deceased was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

Noted journalists and writers including President Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ) Jay Parkash Moraai, General Secretary Jani khaskheli and others have expressed their deep sense of grief with the family members and offered prayers for the deceased.

Related Topics

Died Hyderabad Matiari January Prayer Mosque Family

Recent Stories

Russian Ambassador in UK Says Bilateral Relations ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 71 more positive corona cases

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's soil not be used against Afghanistan: S ..

3 minutes ago

Medvedev wins first grass court title in timely Wi ..

29 minutes ago

Calvert-Lewin backs Kane to come good against Germ ..

29 minutes ago

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigns after Cov ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.