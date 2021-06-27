Hakeem Nazeer Ahmed Shaikh passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Renowned writer and Hakeem Nazeer Ahmed Shaikh has died at the age of 76 in Hyderabad.

According to details, Hakeem Nazeer Shaikh was born on 25 January 1945.

His funeral prayer was held in Jamia Masjid citizen colony which was attended by relatives, friends and well wishers of the deceased.

Later his body was transported to Matiari. The deceased was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

Noted journalists and writers including President Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ) Jay Parkash Moraai, General Secretary Jani khaskheli and others have expressed their deep sense of grief with the family members and offered prayers for the deceased.