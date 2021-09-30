Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway to be opened for traffic on Nov 15: Murad Saeed

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway an important component of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor's (CPEC)� would be opened for traffic by November 15.

In his statement on the videos of Hakla- D.I.Khan Motorway released by National Highway Authority (NHA), the minister said that practical work on this important project began in 2019.

He said that CPEC projects not only reduce the distances but also provide employment opportunities to the people.

The minister said CPEC was the guarantor of prosperity not only of Pakistan but also of the region.

He thanked the Chinese government for approving the most important projects of the Western Route for the next phase.

Murad said that last week's JCC approved the Swat Motorway, Dir Chitral Motorway and Peshawar D.I. Khan Motorway CPEC Western Route, for which they thanked the Chinese government.

He said that these projects will not only provide development and employment to Dir, Swat, Chitral, Bajaur and Gilgit, but will also boost tourism in areas.

He said that Peshawar -D.I. Khan Motorway project will put Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, DIKhan, Tank, Zhob and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the path of development.

He said that these projects will create new opportunities for the people of these areas.

