Halal Food Authority conducts operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Thursday conducted operations at several places in Tehsil Paharpur and checked the quality of food items at various shops and local pops factories.

On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Wasif Khan, the Authority's team conducted the operation and checked numerous shops and local pops factories in different localities.

The Authority's team inspected various food items and oil which was used in pops factory and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.

Fines were also imposed on them for using substandard food items.

They also issued improvement notices to the factory owners and warned that action would be taken against violators under the law.

On this occasion, the food safety official said that no compromise would be made on the quality of food items and in this regard, operations would continue indiscriminately.