Halal Food Authority Conducts Operation In DIKhan

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team on Tuesday conducted operations at several places in Paharpur bazar and Chashma road, checked the quality of food items at various shops.

On the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Wasif Khan, the authority's team conducted the operation and checked numerous shops and local pops factories in the different localities.

The authority's team inspected various food items and oil which was used in pops factory and checked that items at mobile laboratory on the spot and some samples were sent to laboratory for further examination and fines were also imposed on them for using substandard food items.

They also issued improvement notices to the factory owners and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

On this occasion, the Food Safety Official said that no compromise would be made on the quality of food items and in this regard operations would continue indiscriminately.

