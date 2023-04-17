UrduPoint.com

Halal Food Authority Crackdown, Sealed Shops And Imposed Fines

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Under the supervision of Dr Rukhsar Ali, the Food Safety team conducted inspections of various hotels, dairy shops, meat shops, bakeries, general stores, and iftar vendors in Abbottabad during Ramadan using their new lab.

According to the details, following the direction of Director General Halal Food Safety Authority KPK Sharakh Ali Khan and Director Operations Altaf Hussain substandard paper, expired chicken, mincemeat, kebabs, and used oil were discarded, and one hotel was sealed due to inadequate cleanliness, the team also imposed heavy fines.

Similarly, shopkeepers were advised to adhere to food safety regulations.

Assistant Director of Halal Food Authority Dr Rukhsar Ali raided a shop selling harmful meat in Missile Chowk and discarded it, the team also imposed a penalty.

During a comprehensive crackdown by the Halal Food Authority Abbottabad, the teams took action against various bakeries on Sunday after the iftar where substandard and expired items were wasted on the spot, and various bakery units were sealed due to their inadequate cleanliness and heavy fines were imposed.

