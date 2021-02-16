Halal Food Authority discards 400 Kg China Salt

UrduPoint.com
Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:37 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, during ongoing operations in different districts of the province, seized large quantities of expired and unhygienic food items.

Director Operations Dr Azmatullah Wazir told the media that Authority had accelerated the drive against substandard food items and its teams seized a total of 400 kilogram of China Salt including 21 kg from a shop in DI Khan during the inspection.

Similarly, inspection teams of the KP food authority also conducted raids in Dir Lower, recovering more than 100 liters of expired drinks and more than 40 kg of substandard spices, adding 50 kg of substandard spices in Kohat and 10 kg in Swabi were recovered.

While quoting DG Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, the director operation said that strict action was being taken against those selling substandard and unhealthy food items.

He urged people to come forward and help the authority to identify unscrupulous business elements that were risking peoples' lives by selling unhealthy food items.

