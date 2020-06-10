UrduPoint.com
Halal Food Authority Discards 8,000 Litres Adulterated Milk

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:04 PM

Halal Food Authority discards 8,000 litres adulterated milk

The officials of Halal Food Authorities Wednesday discarded over 8,000 litres adulterated milk during snap checking

DI KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The officials of Halal food Authorities Wednesday discarded over 8,000 litres adulterated milk during snap checking.

According to official of Halal Food authority, a container carrying over 8,000 litres adulterated milk was intercepted by local officials of KP Halal Food during a snap checking on Bannu road here.

The milk was being transported to Peshawar, Bannu and other districts of the province via Dera, the official added.

The officials of Halal Food Authority took the container into custody. During the quality test, the milk was found contaminated with polluted water and hazardous chemicals.

The authorities later discarded the milk and registered a case against the culprits over violation of Food-safety Act and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of COVID -19 screening measures.

