Halal Food Authority Imposed Fines On 7 Shops For Milk Adulteration

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Halal Food Authority imposed fines on 7 shops for milk adulteration

District Administration and Halal Food Authority, Livestock (HAF&L) Wednesday launched crackdown against milk adulteration.

According to the details, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, HAF&L department conducted milk testing through the mobile laboratory. After being found guilty AC imposed fines and served notices to seven shops.

District administration Abbottabad while ensuring the supply of pure milk and directed the citizens to also ensure the milk quality before purchase.

Assistant Commissioner Saqlain Salim, on behalf of Halal Food Authority, Dr.

Rukhsar, Livestock Specialist Dr. Sajjad, along with the staff, inspected milk shops in the area of Fawara Chowk, Murree Road, Link Road, Kunj through a mobile lab, the team also inspected, tested milk for adulteration and imposed fines and served notices to seven shops for selling adulterated milk.

Apart from this, the team inspected various hotels, reviewed the cleanliness and quality of food and issued necessary instructions to the hotel management.

AC requested citizens to report their complaints regarding milk adulteration at the District Control Room so that action can be taken against the violators.

