Halal Food Authority imposes fines against milk adulteration

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A team of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday conducted an operation on different roads to check the quality of food items and imposed fines on milk adulteration.

The team comprising Deputy Director Muhammad Asif and his staff created blockades on different raods including Bypass, Darya Khan Bridge, Qureshi-Morr and Shorkot.

The team took milk samples from 11 milk tankers and checked them in modern lab. Out of these, milk in seven tankers found adulterated and heavy fines were imposed on them.

The adulterated milk was said to be supplied to Dera, Bannu, Kohat, Karak and Peshawar districts.

On this occasion, Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s Deputy Director Muhammad Asif said that actions were being taken by the authority to ensure the availability of quality products to the citizens.

He said the actions against adulterated milk would be continued and no one would be allowed to play with the human’s health.