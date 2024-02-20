Halal Food Authority inspects edible items at shops

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team has conducted operations at various places of the city and imposed fines on violators.

The authority's team comprising Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmed and his staff visited grocery shops in the city and suburbs and checked the quality of various edible items.

During inspection, the team seized a number of expired edible items and imposed fines on violators.

The team also takes sample of milk from tankers and checked it through modern mobile food testing laboratory. The milk was found adulterated and the fine was also imposed on the owner.

The deputy director, speaking on this occasion, said that no comprise would be made on quality of food items and in this regard operations would continue indiscriminately.