Halal Food Authority Inspects Edible Items' Quality At Shops

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team has conducted operations at several places and imposed fines on several violators.

Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmed leading a team visited grocery shops and checked the quality of various edible items.

The team also visited the main distributors' shops took samples of ghee and sent them for laboratory tests.

During the inspection, the team seized several expired edible items and imposed fines on violators.

It also renewed the licenses and the deputy director said that no compromise would be made on the quality of food items.

