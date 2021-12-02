UrduPoint.com

Halal Food Authority, Livestock Deptt Join Hands To Ensure Fresh Milk, Meat Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:50 AM

Halal Food Authority, Livestock Deptt join hands to ensure fresh milk, meat supply

KOHAT, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal food and Food Safety Authority and Livestock Department Wednesday agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in conducting lab testing services in the district to prevent substandard meat and substandard milk and edible items.

According to official communiqué issued here, Senior Officer of Livestock Department Dr Asif Junaid in a meeting with authorities of KP Halal Food Authority noted that the milk supplied to Kohat district from outside and the milk supplied from local areas were thoroughly inspected by modern machines and equipments.

Dr Asif Junaid, Senior Officer, Livestock Department, said that the Food Authority in collaboration with Kohat would ensure the supply of clean, fresh and unadulterated milk while the cooperation of the people was also required in this regard.

Assistant Director Sadia Mukhtar appreciated the cooperation of Livestock Department. Food Safety Officer Rizwan Wazir and Dr Imran also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat From

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.