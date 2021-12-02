Halal Food Authority, Livestock Deptt join hands to ensure fresh milk, meat supply

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal food and Food Safety Authority and Livestock Department Wednesday agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in conducting lab testing services in the district to prevent substandard meat and substandard milk and edible items.

According to official communiqué issued here, Senior Officer of Livestock Department Dr Asif Junaid in a meeting with authorities of KP Halal Food Authority noted that the milk supplied to Kohat district from outside and the milk supplied from local areas were thoroughly inspected by modern machines and equipments.

Dr Asif Junaid, Senior Officer, Livestock Department, said that the Food Authority in collaboration with Kohat would ensure the supply of clean, fresh and unadulterated milk while the cooperation of the people was also required in this regard.

Assistant Director Sadia Mukhtar appreciated the cooperation of Livestock Department. Food Safety Officer Rizwan Wazir and Dr Imran also attended the meeting.