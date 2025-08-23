Halal Food Authority Seizes 1,550 Kg Of Hazardous Meat During Raid In DIKhan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Dera Ismail Khan in collaboration with the Livestock Department, recovered a large quantity of substandard and hazardous meat during a raid in the city.
According to details, a team led by Deputy Director Halal Food Authority, Sajjad Ahmad, along with Dr. Najeeb from the Livestock Department, raided a warehouse at Topanwala Bazaar on a tip-off. The officials seized 1,550 kilograms of unhygienic “siri paye” (heads and trotters) worth millions of rupees.
The confiscated items were later destroyed by dumping them into the River Indus to prevent them from entering the food supply chain.
Sources said the meat was being supplied to Dera Ismail Khan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu, posing serious risks to public health.
The concerned butcher has been summoned to the Halal Food Authority office for further legal proceedings.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmad said that strict action would continue against those playing with human health and such operations would be carried out indiscriminately in the future as well.
Meanwhile, members of the public and business community appreciated the timely action of the Halal Food Authority and praised the officials for protecting public health.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025
2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 5
UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza
UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia
Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to ..
57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore
CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice following landmark ICJ ruling
Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Adviso ..
Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard products launched in Attock
Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi
HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in Mirpurkhas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Halal Food Authority seizes 1,550 kg of hazardous meat during raid in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
KIM's 11th domain specific program concludes with graduation ceremony9 hours ago
-
NDMA warns of heavy rains, flood risk from Saturday9 hours ago
-
Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to national challenges10 hours ago
-
57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore10 hours ago
-
CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice following landmark ICJ ruling10 hours ago
-
Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Advisor to Prime Minister ..10 hours ago
-
Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard products launched in Attock10 hours ago
-
Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi10 hours ago
-
HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in Mirpurkhas10 hours ago
-
NPC holds ceremony to honor Ghazala Habib for highlighting Kashmir cause globally10 hours ago
-
Polio eradication campaign to kick off soon in Mirpurkhas11 hours ago