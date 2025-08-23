Halal Food Authority seizes 1,550 kg of hazardous meat during raid in DIKhan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Dera Ismail Khan in collaboration with the Livestock Department, recovered a large quantity of substandard and hazardous meat during a raid in the city.

According to details, a team led by Deputy Director Halal Food Authority, Sajjad Ahmad, along with Dr. Najeeb from the Livestock Department, raided a warehouse at Topanwala Bazaar on a tip-off. The officials seized 1,550 kilograms of unhygienic “siri paye” (heads and trotters) worth millions of rupees.

The confiscated items were later destroyed by dumping them into the River Indus to prevent them from entering the food supply chain.

Sources said the meat was being supplied to Dera Ismail Khan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu, posing serious risks to public health.

The concerned butcher has been summoned to the Halal Food Authority office for further legal proceedings.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmad said that strict action would continue against those playing with human health and such operations would be carried out indiscriminately in the future as well.

Meanwhile, members of the public and business community appreciated the timely action of the Halal Food Authority and praised the officials for protecting public health.