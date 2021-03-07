UrduPoint.com
Halal Food Safety Authority Ensuring Unhygienic Food

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 04:20 PM

Halal Food Safety Authority ensuring unhygienic food

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) ::The Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry paid tribute to the team of Halal Food Safety Authority Kohat for their outstanding performance discussed in a meeting held at the Kohat Chamber office here on Sunday.

The members of the chamber said that the role played by the team of Halal Food Authority in providing healthy and unhygienic food to the people was commendable. He said that with the establishment of Halal Food Authority, the quality of food has definitely improved a lot and efforts were being made to improve it from time to time.

The event was attended by Chamber President Asad Javed, former President Rashid Ahmed Paracha, Vice President Muhammad Noman and others and appealed to the traders that the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority was working for the health and well-being of the people.

At the end of the ceremony, the President and officials of the Chamber Deputy Director Kamran Khan Yousafzai presented a shield to Assistant Director Syed Salman Food Officer Rizwan Wazir and his team for the best services.

