Halal Food Safety Authority Kohat cracks down on substandard food delivery vehicles

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Halal Food Safety Authority Kohat team, led by Deputy Director Kamran Khan Yousafzai, has intensified operations in order to ensure the provision of safe and quality food to the public.

According to sources, the food safety team conducted a surprise inspection of various food delivery vehicles at the Kohat Tunnel Check Post on Thursday, scrutinizing their contents and enforcing strict quality control measures.

As a result of the inspection, a fine was imposed on a vehicle found to be delivering substandard and unhealthy food items.

