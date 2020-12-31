Halal Foods in Pakistan

As awareness is increasing among consumers, brands need to be more careful about what they use in their products

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st December, 2020) As awareness is increasing among consumers, brands need to be more careful about what they use in their products. Even non-muslim countries like the US and UK are treating muslim consumers as a seperate consumer segment in order to provide food that is fit for their needs.

Thus, in a country like Pakistan, it is even more important to ensure that halal products are being sold. Here is a list of products that are safe for you to consume as a muslim:

CandyLand Chilli Milli

Chilli Milli is a childhood favourite of many consumers living in Pakistan and South Asia. The unique treat offers the perfect balance between spicy and sweet flavours.

Similar to all the other products that CandyLand produces, Chilli Milli is also 100% certified halal.

Lays Potato Chips

Lays Potato Chips are 100% certified halal by SANHA. The brand uses an additive i.e. E-631 in its chips which many speculated was derived through non-halal means. However, as a responsible brand operating in an Islamic country with a majority muslim consumer base, Lays extracts its E-631 from plants. E-631 is a chemical ingredient that is used to enhance the flavour of food products.