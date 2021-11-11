Haleem accuses Sindh govt of staining CSP officers' career

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Thursday, accused Sindh government of wreaking havoc to civil services officers and ruining their careers by involving them in corrupt practices.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here, said that honest officers having good reputation after posting in Sindh either become or made part of the corruption system as there has been a administrative catastrophe in Sindh.

He said that following transfers of civil service officers as per rotation policy under E&D rules, the Chief Minister Sindh has called an emergency meeting saying that his system would not work without transferred officers.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also Central Vice President of PTI, observed that corruption cases were pending against three former chief secretaries of Sindh besides Ghulam Haider Jamali a former IGP Sindh who had numerous corruption cases registered against him.

Moreover, there were cases under trial against 25 provincial secretaries which include 15 in service and 10 retired bureaucrats, Haleem said and added that as many as 1550 government officers and other officials posted in the province were facing corruption cases.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that in Sindh, 850 officers had confessed their corrupt practices and paid back through Voluntary Return and Play Bargain while National Accountability Bureau had recovered Rs 35 billion from those officers.

Haleem Adil pointed out that 800 officers got postings after the Plea bargain while some of the confessing officers had also got departmental promotions.

The opposition leader in Sindh termed the decision of Establishment Division as justified and legal while dismissing the point of Murad Ali Shah. He said that rules clearly define that only appointment of Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police was made in consultation with the provincial government.

There were differences between IG Sindh and Chief Minister on the issue of Farrukh Bashir's promotion, Haleem Adil Sheikh stated and questioned, How CM Murad Ali Shah could refer to rule as he wanted his blue eyed officer Farrukh Bashir's out of turn promotion? He said that officers who do not comply with the rotation policy will also have their hands stained with corruption or those officers are going to ravage their career and bright future by staying in Sindh.