Haleem Adil Alleges Sindh Govt Of Neglecting Flood Victims

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:59 PM

Haleem Adil alleges Sindh govt of neglecting flood victims

The parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said around half of Sindh is still under rainwater but the provincial government appeared clueless about draining that rainwater

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said around half of Sindh is still under rainwater but the provincial government appeared clueless about draining that rainwater. At a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday, Sheikh said after the 18th constitutional amendment the provincial government had been empowered with the funds and the authority for dealing with the flood situation ."But (Pakistan Peoples Party's Chairman) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah are always eager to fix blame for the entire situation on the center," he said."Billions of rupees in funds are at the disposal of the Sindh government but why these funds aren't being spent for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people?" he questioned. He pointed out that a 20 years old mentally challenged young woman, Meera Kohli, drowned in a rainwater pond in Mirpurkhas. Sheikh held the Sindh government responsible for her death and similar deaths due to drowning in rainwater ponds in Noshehro Feroze, Sujawal and other districts.

"Who will drain the rainwater? The UN or some other foreign organization?" he questioned. He claimed that the Sindh government had billions of rupees funds at its disposal but the CM Murad Ali Shah keeps weeping that the center had not given anything to the province.

"Tens of millions were spent on the fuel of Bilawal's helicopter during his 6 days visit to the rain affected areas," he said.

He alleged that the politically connected landlords protected their agricultural fields and submerged the villages and lands of the poor people.He deplored that the PPP was busy organizing the political rallies in Karachi but it was not paying attention to the flooded rural Sindh. The PTI leader also condemned the wasteful expenditure of the public funds, pointing out that Rs.400 million out of Rs.620 million funds released for the Livestock Department had been spent on purchasing 50 4-wheel drive vehicles. "By the time these vehicles will be delivered to the government, the rainwater would have drained and these Toyota Revo vehicles will be in personal and family use of the rulers," he alleged.

He also contended that the provincial government spent Rs.220 million on the purchase of the mosquito nets at the rate of Rs.9,000 per net." I personally checked the market and found that the price of the net was Rs.2,400 per piece," he claimed.The PTI's Zulfiqar Ali Shah also spoke.

