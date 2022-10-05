Haleem Adil appears before Anti-corruption Court

The Anti-corruption Court in Hyderabad has adjourned the hearing of the corruption case against Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh till November 12 on the request of the public prosecutor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti-corruption Court in Hyderabad has adjourned the hearing of the corruption case against Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh till November 12 on the request of the public prosecutor.

MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh appeared in the court on Wednesday but the public prosecutor sought more time for completing the paperwork.

The honorable judge adjourned the hearing of the case till November 12 and directed the public prosecutor to appear with all the documents on the next hearing.

Speaking to media persons after appearing in the court, Haleem said that he had appeared in the court because he respected the judiciary.