Haleem Adil Being Punished For Exposing Sindh Govt Corruption: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Haleem Adil being punished for exposing Sindh govt corruption: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was being punished for exposing corruption of the kingdom of darkness, Sindh, Senator Shibli Faraz said Sunday.

In a statement, he said the lobby clamouring for upholding of democracy and freedom of expression wanted to silence the dissenting voice of Sindh opposition leader.

The entire Sindh government and its machinery was trying to harm PTI's (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) tiger Haleem Adil Sheikh, who as the soldier of Imran Khan would continue the fight against corruption and injustice with full might.

Today, Sindh's infrastructure was in ruins, while educational institutions have been turned into cattle ranches.

Haleem Adil Sheikh would continue raising the voice of the people of Sindh.

More Stories From Pakistan

