Haleem Adil Being Victimised For Exposing Sindh Government Corruption: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Strongly condemning the attack on Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that as he has been exposing Sindh government's corruption, he was being targeted and victimized.

In a statement, Chaudhry Fawad said earlier he was arrested in false cases, now was attacked which was a cowardly act.

He said that those who claim to believe in freedom of expression in Sindh wanted to silence voice of opposition leader.

The entire Sindh government and government machinery was trying to harm PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, said Chaudhry Fawad.

" All such cowardly acts are being carried out at the behest of the provincial government with the aim of covering up the corruption of the PPP leadership" he said.

The minister said, infrastructure of Sindh was ruined while educational institutions in the province have become cattle ranches.

He said that Haleem Adil Sheikh will continue to be the voice of the people of Sindh.

