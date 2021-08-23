Haleem Adil censures Sindh government for continuous closure of schools

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Monday rebuked Sindh government's anti-education decisions and said that after the economy, now, education is the target of the PPP

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here, said that the provincial government, in the name of Coronavirus, wanted to wind up educational system in Sindh and their leadership were pushing children into darkness of ignorance because they knew educated and aware youth would not join Bhutto's bandwagon.

Haleem Sheikh said that it seems like Corona, in Sindh, is dangerous for schools and PPP opponents only.

He said while holding a meeting of students the previous day.

He said that Sindh education minister was helpless in front of CM mafia as well organized Jiala mafia wanted to lock up educational institutions of the province to serve their vested interests The opposition leader said that Sindh government's anti-Sindh and anti-education decisions are not acceptable and if the Sindh government does not set their direction right, there will be a strong public and political reaction.