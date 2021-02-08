Haleem Adil claims criminal record of DSP anti-encroachment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has claimed for a criminal record of DSP anti-encroachment Mumtaz Magsi, who had led operation against the farmhouses of his brother and cousin.

In his statement here Monday, he claimed that anti-encroachment DSP Mumtaz Magsi had led an operation previous day against the farmhouses of his (Haleem's) brother and cousin and the criminal record of Mumtaz Magsi shows that he was involved in cases of dacoity, kidnapping, car lifting, police encounters and robberies. The Supreme Court had ordered to sack him.

Haleem Adil said that in video clips of two days ago, criminal DSP Mumtaz Magsi could be seen. He said Sindh Chief Minister had sent criminals and robbers to raze the farmhouses of his brother and cousin. He said that despite stay order from court the Sindh government took illegal action and caused damages of millions of rupees. He said they sent Mumtaz Magsi for this purpose who had been a dacoit and proclaimed offender.

He said he knew through media that some people wearing plainclothes were stealing things from their farmhouses and loading them in their vehicles. He said when he reached there a DSP Mumtaz Magsi was present there, who told him that he is DSP of anti-encroachment police.

He said many other plainclothes criminals were present along with him. He said Mumtaz Magsi is a criminal and many FIRs are lodged against him at Gadap, Sachal, Gizri and other police stations. He was sacked by the Supreme Court and he was later reinstatef and given such dirty tasks.

Haleem Adil said the anti-encroachment has become a private force of Bilawal and Murad Ali Shah. He said Haider Shahanshah was also with them, who is brother of Khalid Shahanshah. He said robbers were sent to their farmhouses under the guise of police.

Haleem said that the father of Murad Ali Shah, Abdullah Shah, was involved in the murder of Murtaza Bhutto and at that time such report was also issued.

He said these people can attack him on the pattern of the attack on Murtaza Bhutto. He appealed to the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court to order establishment of a judicial commission on grabbing of government lands and it should start its probe from him (Haleem).

He said that as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had promoted a head constable Pinjal Junejo as DIG to disgrace respectable people, these rulers are also doing so. He said this corrupt mafia would soon meet its logical end.